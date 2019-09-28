Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to report ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.09). Oil States International reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1,200%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Oil States International had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $264.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Oil States International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 price target on shares of Oil States International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Oil States International from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OIS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Oil States International by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oil States International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Oil States International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Oil States International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Oil States International by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OIS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.76. The stock had a trading volume of 748,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,472. Oil States International has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $34.66. The firm has a market cap of $802.94 million, a PE ratio of -106.33 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average is $16.13.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

