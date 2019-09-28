Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the August 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 265,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

OPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPI. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 70.5% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 68.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 40,365 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.85. 186,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,995. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.65. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $23.36 and a 52-week high of $45.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.13.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $176.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.50 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

