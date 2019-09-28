Obyte (GBYTE) 1-Day Volume Tops $1,027.00

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 28th. Obyte has a market cap of $15.01 million and approximately $1,027.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Obyte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.34 or 0.00262811 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and UPbit. In the last seven days, Obyte has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003265 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000857 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

GBYTE is a coin. Its launch date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 703,558 coins. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball . Obyte’s official website is obyte.org . Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Obyte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

