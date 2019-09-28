Oaktree Capital Management LP Grows Position in Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL)

Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,516,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,800 shares during the quarter. Azul makes up 1.0% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings in Azul were worth $50,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Azul by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Azul in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. 4.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZUL stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $35.69. 408,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,214. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of -0.53. Azul SA has a one year low of $16.86 and a one year high of $43.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.92.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Azul had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Azul SA will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Azul from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Buckingham Research downgraded Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group downgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays set a $46.00 price objective on Azul and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Azul from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Azul presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.51.

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

