Oaktree Capital Management LP Acquires 766,616 Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,034,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 766,616 shares during the period. Eagle Bulk Shipping makes up about 2.7% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned 36.95% of Eagle Bulk Shipping worth $141,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EGLE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,323,264 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after acquiring an additional 780,881 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after buying an additional 334,039 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,031,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,446,000 after buying an additional 253,833 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 71,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $4.36. 127,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $48.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.96 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 1.03%. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $40,527.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,105,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,179,364.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul M. Jr. Leand bought 59,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $247,281.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 189,658 shares in the company, valued at $790,873.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,569,356 shares of company stock worth $11,649,516. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

