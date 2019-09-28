Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 915,773 Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 915,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $106,211,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 2.44% of Eastgroup Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EGP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 1,773.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastgroup Properties alerts:

EGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $109.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eastgroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.65.

EGP opened at $125.00 on Friday. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $87.69 and a twelve month high of $128.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.79. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a 0.72000 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.67%.

In other Eastgroup Properties news, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $60,995.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,397.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Wood sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $398,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,428,474.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastgroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastgroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.