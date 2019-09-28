Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,400,596 Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 9,413.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,415,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,400,596 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of Hess worth $89,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Hess by 45.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hess by 79.6% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES stock opened at $60.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.58. Hess Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.59 and a fifty-two week high of $74.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.70. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 907.43 and a beta of 1.98.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Hess had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess Corp. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -135.14%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $1,259,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $417,699.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,911 shares of company stock worth $16,012,509 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on HES shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Hess in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $61.00 price objective on Hess and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Hess in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

