Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $84.94 Million Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 259.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,977,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,312,323 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Marathon Oil worth $84,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 497,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after buying an additional 21,957 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 36.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 14.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 268.8% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $12.20 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.27.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRO. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI set a $21.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $21.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.28.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

