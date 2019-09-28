Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $110.43 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 700.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 352,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,740 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $110,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $151,443,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 290.6% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 625,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,625,000 after buying an additional 465,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 190.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 227,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,213,000 after buying an additional 149,111 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,782,000 after buying an additional 129,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19,776.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 123,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,634,000 after buying an additional 122,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $273.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $290.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $271.37 and a 52-week high of $442.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.69. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 172,904 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.15, for a total value of $48,611,959.60. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Guggenheim raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $403.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $344.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.88.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

