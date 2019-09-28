Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $100.52 Million Stock Holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 958.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,320,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,101,278 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $100,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,150,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in International Paper by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 307,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in International Paper by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,285,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,472,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in International Paper by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 181,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 32,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $1,909,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,195.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 22,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $1,012,139.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,083.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IP opened at $41.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. International Paper Co has a 12 month low of $36.45 and a 12 month high of $50.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.77 and a 200-day moving average of $43.30.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IP. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on International Paper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Stephens downgraded International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.42.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.