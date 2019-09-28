Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 3,888.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,993,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,943,218 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Array Biopharma were worth $92,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Array Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Array Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Array Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Array Biopharma by 1,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Array Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Array Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Array Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Array Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. SunTrust Banks cut Array Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Array Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Array Biopharma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

ARRY opened at $47.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of -65.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.85 and a 200-day moving average of $36.13. Array Biopharma Inc has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $47.98.

Array Biopharma Company Profile

Array BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer and other diseases in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides BRAFTOVITM (encorafenib) capsules in combination with MEKTOVI (binimetinib) tablets for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAF mutation.

