Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,070,000 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the August 15th total of 14,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Nutanix from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 target price on Nutanix and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $29.00 target price on Nutanix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Nutanix from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.31.

Get Nutanix alerts:

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 5,852 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $156,306.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,703 shares in the company, valued at $873,497.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 19,610 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $523,783.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 218,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,838,699.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,951 shares of company stock valued at $933,541. 14.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Nutanix by 8,992.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 986.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Nutanix by 31.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.21. 2,812,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,724,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.29. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $54.68.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.49 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 172.43% and a negative net margin of 50.25%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will post -4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.