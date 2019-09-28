nUSD Price Hits $0.97 on Top Exchanges (NUSD)

nUSD (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One nUSD token can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00028461 BTC on popular exchanges. nUSD has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $10,571.00 worth of nUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, nUSD has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get nUSD alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00038836 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $440.82 or 0.05385131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000424 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000197 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00015547 BTC.

nUSD Token Profile

nUSD (NUSD) is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2018. nUSD’s total supply is 1,241,935 tokens. nUSD’s official Twitter account is @havven_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for nUSD is /r/havven and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nUSD’s official website is havven.io . The official message board for nUSD is blog.havven.io

Buying and Selling nUSD

nUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for nUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.