NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Shares Acquired by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,825,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,207,000 after acquiring an additional 120,542 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 14.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,325,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,789,000 after acquiring an additional 417,939 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,280,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,342,000 after acquiring an additional 41,692 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,747,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,502,000 after acquiring an additional 164,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 431.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,049,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,460 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised NRG Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

NYSE:NRG traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,093. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.48. NRG Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $43.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.78.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 45.11% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy Inc will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.