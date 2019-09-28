NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Shares Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 277.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,503 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,825,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,207,000 after purchasing an additional 120,542 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 14.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,325,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,789,000 after purchasing an additional 417,939 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,280,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,342,000 after purchasing an additional 41,692 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,747,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,502,000 after purchasing an additional 164,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 431.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,049,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.45. The stock had a trading volume of 118,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,093. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.48. NRG Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $43.66.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 45.11% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy Inc will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

NRG has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised NRG Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

