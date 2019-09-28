NPCoin (NPC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.47 Million

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. In the last week, NPCoin has traded 26.3% higher against the dollar. NPCoin has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $2,037.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NPCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0203 or 0.00000249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000048 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00089710 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info.

NPCoin Coin Trading

NPCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

