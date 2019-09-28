Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) Shares Purchased by Orbimed Advisors LLC

Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,183,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646,204 shares during the quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned approximately 24.52% of Novus Therapeutics worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVUS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Novus Therapeutics by 69.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13,721 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novus Therapeutics by 528.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 227,157 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novus Therapeutics by 69.1% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 110,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

NVUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Novus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Novus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVUS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 32,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,155. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90. Novus Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.79 and a quick ratio of 7.79.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). Analysts anticipate that Novus Therapeutics Inc will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Novus Therapeutics Company Profile

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is (OP-02), a surfactant-based combination drug product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

