Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to announce sales of $4.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Novavax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.80 million and the lowest is $3.98 million. Novavax reported sales of $7.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 45%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year sales of $11.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.30 million to $15.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.78 million, with estimates ranging from $9.56 million to $12.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.40) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on NVAX. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Novavax from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Novavax from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley set a $35.00 target price on Novavax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Novavax from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

NVAX traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $5.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,720. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average is $4.08. Novavax has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The stock has a market cap of $134.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.04.

In related news, SVP John A. Herrmann III sold 3,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $25,756.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 9,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $59,451.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,841 shares of company stock worth $117,114. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 123,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $435,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 7,685.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $510,000. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

