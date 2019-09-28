Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) Shares Gap Up to $2.08

Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.02, but opened at $2.08. Nordic American Tanker shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 3,504,697 shares trading hands.

NAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley set a $5.00 target price on shares of Nordic American Tanker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $308.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.65 million. Nordic American Tanker had a negative net margin of 38.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nordic American Tanker Ltd will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Nordic American Tanker’s payout ratio is -6.56%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,318,977 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after buying an additional 121,784 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,886,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 24,575 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,335,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 18,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 997,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 593,500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 306.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 768,521 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 579,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

