Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $20.60 Million Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 213.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265,728 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $20,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NCLH traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,295,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,421. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $39.36 and a 52 week high of $59.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.52 and a 200 day moving average of $53.40.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Andrew Stuart sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $1,250,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,847,218.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $214,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,898,783.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,586. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Buckingham Research raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Argus set a $68.00 price target on Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

