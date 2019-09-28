Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires 72,710 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 292.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,710 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $29,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 250.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.17.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total transaction of $14,241,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,466,832.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $676,758.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,483,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,104 shares of company stock worth $15,418,539. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $287.40. 1,144,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,315. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $284.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.14. The stock has a market cap of $113.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $208.34 and a one year high of $305.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

