Noir 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.00 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 28th. Noir has a total market cap of $246,418.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Noir has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Noir coin can currently be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00193269 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.15 or 0.01029075 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000166 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00020306 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00089998 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Noir

Noir’s total supply is 20,151,012 coins. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog

Noir Coin Trading

Noir can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

