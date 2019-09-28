NOIA Network (NOIA) Trading 26.3% Lower Over Last Week

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One NOIA Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000278 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit. NOIA Network has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $70,183.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NOIA Network has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00038864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $441.83 or 0.05398960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000426 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000193 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00015849 BTC.

NOIA Network Token Profile

NOIA Network (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a token. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,801,239 tokens. The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia . NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

