NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Position Cut by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $7,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 2.9% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 36.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in NiSource by 0.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 54,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in NiSource by 1.6% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its position in NiSource by 2.1% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 18,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NiSource alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NI shares. Wolfe Research downgraded NiSource from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NiSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.48.

In other news, EVP Violet Sistovaris sold 40,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $1,178,209.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,088,831.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $174,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,242.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 94,405 shares of company stock valued at $2,768,990 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $30.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.34 and a 200-day moving average of $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.23. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $24.19 and a one year high of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.