NI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NODK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NODK) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the August 15th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NODK stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $17.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,604. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.86. The stock has a market cap of $376.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.06. NI has a 12-month low of $14.37 and a 12-month high of $19.64.

Get NI alerts:

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.65 million for the quarter. NI had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 12.45%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NODK. TheStreet cut shares of NI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of NI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of NI by 520.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NI by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of NI by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NI during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NI by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.25% of the company’s stock.

About NI

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Nevada, Arizona, and Illinois. Its products include multi-peril crop, crop hail, private passenger automobile, farm owners, homeowners, and commercial property and liability insurance policies, as well as non-standard automobile insurance products.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.