Newfoundland Capital Management Makes New $328,000 Investment in LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM)

Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. LATAM Airlines Group makes up about 0.1% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 970,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after buying an additional 54,410 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 22,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,443,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,522,000 after buying an additional 78,500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 179,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 2.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LATAM Airlines Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LTM shares. Bank of America raised LATAM Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays started coverage on LATAM Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.05.

LTM stock traded up $2.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,363,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,363. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58. LATAM Airlines Group SA has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 1.31.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. LATAM Airlines Group had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Equities analysts expect that LATAM Airlines Group SA will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM).

Receive News & Ratings for LATAM Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LATAM Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.