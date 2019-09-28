Newfoundland Capital Management Has $47.87 Million Stock Position in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt SA (NYSE:EDN)

Newfoundland Capital Management lifted its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt SA (NYSE:EDN) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,635,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 459,589 shares during the period. Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt makes up about 11.9% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Newfoundland Capital Management owned 0.06% of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt worth $47,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 167.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 143,849 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 286.5% during the first quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 122,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 90,485 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt during the second quarter worth $574,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 264.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 17,111 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt during the second quarter worth $104,000. 8.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

EDN stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.04. 81,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,219. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt SA has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $5.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $415.98 million during the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 42.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt SA will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt Company Profile

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 8.5 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers.

