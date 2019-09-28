NewDay Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 86,006 Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

NewDay Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 86,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,340,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 3.1% of NewDay Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. NewDay Solutions LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 36.7% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Jentner Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.57. 599,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,582. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.36. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $49.42 and a twelve month high of $50.77.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.0985 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

