NewDay Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 74,351 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

NewDay Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 74,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,524,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 6.2% of NewDay Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 314,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.19. 675,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,310. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.63. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.53 and a 12-month high of $118.21.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0595 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

