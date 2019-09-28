NewDay Solutions LLC Invests $490,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

NewDay Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,208.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 10,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 66.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% during the second quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 111,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,520,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $287.40. 1,144,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $113.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.34 and a 12 month high of $305.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.17.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.93, for a total value of $500,280.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,803,614.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $676,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,483,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,104 shares of company stock valued at $15,418,539. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.