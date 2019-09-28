NewDay Solutions LLC Invests $1.30 Million in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

NewDay Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 0.9% of NewDay Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $74.55. 1,898,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,237,941. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.26. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $62.14 and a 12 month high of $76.54.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.4348 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.