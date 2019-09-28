New World Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 731 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.0% of New World Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,312,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,294,918,000 after purchasing an additional 387,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,082,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $49,389,711,000 after purchasing an additional 415,448 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 191,406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $930,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302,331 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,997,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,463,210,000 after purchasing an additional 57,712 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,449,842 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,426,354,000 after purchasing an additional 41,699 shares during the period. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $2,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price (down from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,254.72.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,847.51, for a total value of $5,173,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,475,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,775.43, for a total transaction of $672,887.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,197,637.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,514 shares of company stock valued at $56,347,835 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $14.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,725.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,907,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,157. The company has a market cap of $874.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.57. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,307.00 and a one year high of $2,035.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,795.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1,846.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

