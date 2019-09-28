New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company primarily target investments in excess mortgage servicing rights, residential mortgage backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other related investments. New Residential Investment Corp. is based in New York. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NRZ. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley set a $19.00 price target on shares of New Residential Investment and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.75.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average is $15.74. New Residential Investment has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $18.11. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $188.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.83%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.03%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

