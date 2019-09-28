New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) Trading Down 6.1%

New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) shares dropped 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.79, approximately 1,718,712 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 932,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of New Media Investment Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $540.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.15.

New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Media Investment Group had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $404.39 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Sheehan bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.76 per share, for a total transaction of $131,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,093.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Reed bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,195,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,229.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWM. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in New Media Investment Group by 441.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Media Investment Group in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of New Media Investment Group in the second quarter valued at $107,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of New Media Investment Group in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Media Investment Group in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

New Media Investment Group Company Profile (NYSE:NEWM)

New Media Investment Group Inc invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company's principal products include 146 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.5 million; 323 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 268,000 and total free circulation of approximately 1.4 million; 132 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.1 million; and 581 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 364 million page views per month.

