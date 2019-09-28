Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Grows Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 507,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,100 shares during the quarter. Adtalem Global Education makes up about 1.9% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $22,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 222.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 66.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 6.4% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

ATGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barrington Research set a $58.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

ATGE traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.02. The company had a trading volume of 627,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.90. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $58.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.69.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $330.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.90 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick J. Unzicker sold 2,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $104,283.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,023.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

