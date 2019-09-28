Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Buys 2,985 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Helen of Troy comprises about 3.4% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned about 1.25% of Helen of Troy worth $40,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HELE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 3,500.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 114,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,941,000 after acquiring an additional 111,238 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 582,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,130,000 after buying an additional 76,483 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 256,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,770,000 after buying an additional 59,976 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 782.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after buying an additional 54,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 121,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after buying an additional 32,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HELE shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Helen of Troy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.50.

In other news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 13,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $1,959,663.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.13. 151,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.64. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $108.31 and a 1-year high of $159.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.54 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

