Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Netflix posted earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $7.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Netflix had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $442.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $453,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 55,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.54, for a total transaction of $17,130,562.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,130,562.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,191 shares of company stock valued at $44,831,164 over the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,688,805 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,007,252,000 after buying an additional 1,118,349 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,167,019 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,330,112,000 after buying an additional 605,419 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,748,186 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,784,623,000 after buying an additional 297,582 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,743,499 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,844,343,000 after buying an additional 163,289 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,249,377 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,662,841,000 after buying an additional 2,039,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $263.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,328,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,159,183. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $115.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.27. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $231.23 and a fifty-two week high of $386.80.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

