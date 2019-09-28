NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) will announce $0.94 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.96. NetApp posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NetApp.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 77.11%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

In related news, Director Gerald Held sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total value of $330,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,686.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Reich sold 3,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $187,410.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,255.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,963 shares of company stock valued at $987,420 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,050,117 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $373,291,000 after acquiring an additional 937,586 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 87.8% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,221,610 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $878,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,804 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 7.4% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,273,957 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $157,677,000 after purchasing an additional 157,272 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 10.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,096,462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $129,352,000 after purchasing an additional 192,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 24.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,699,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $117,816,000 after purchasing an additional 332,665 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,459,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day moving average is $61.28. NetApp has a one year low of $44.55 and a one year high of $86.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetApp (NTAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.