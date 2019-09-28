Nebulas (NAS) Trading 27.7% Lower This Week

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Nebulas has a market cap of $24.33 million and $3.29 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00005731 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Binance, LBank and OKEx. During the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 27.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00038244 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.61 or 0.05401851 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000427 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000201 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00015810 BTC.

Nebulas Coin Profile

Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 104,887,874 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io . The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio

Nebulas Coin Trading

Nebulas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi, Gate.io, Neraex, Binance, LBank, Allcoin and BCEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

