NCC Group’s (NCC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of NCC Group (LON:NCC) in a research note published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

NCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of NCC Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of LON NCC opened at GBX 174.40 ($2.28) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 179.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 167.44. The firm has a market cap of $484.56 million and a PE ratio of 36.33. NCC Group has a 1 year low of GBX 111.50 ($1.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 213.20 ($2.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a GBX 3.15 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from NCC Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.04%.

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

