Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Navient have underperformed the industry, over the past six months. Yet, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Navient remains focused on leveraging its asset recovery & processing businesses in order to boost top line. The company continues to deploy technology platform and digital marketing tools to attract originations that bode well for financials. Also, it remains focused on improving operating efficiency. Moreover, improving economy and declining unemployment rate is expected to provide support to the company. However, Navient continues to struggle with regulatory claims and litigation burden due to its practices in handling large number of student loans. Also, unsustainable capital-deployment activities are a concern.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Navient from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 price target on Navient and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut Navient from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Navient from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Navient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Navient currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.83.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.20, a current ratio of 13.85 and a quick ratio of 13.85. Navient has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $15.67.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.50 million. Navient had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Navient will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.62%.

In other news, major shareholder Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $52,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,056,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,552 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 229.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 1,613,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,424 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,572,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,121,000 after acquiring an additional 880,568 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,521,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 293.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 863,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,996,000 after acquiring an additional 644,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

