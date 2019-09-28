National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Position Lessened by Spitfire Capital LLC

Spitfire Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,988 shares during the period. National Research accounts for 6.6% of Spitfire Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Spitfire Capital LLC owned approximately 0.44% of National Research worth $6,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NRC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in National Research by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 733,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in National Research by 10,395.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Research in the second quarter worth $681,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in National Research by 31.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 62,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Research in the second quarter worth $668,000. 36.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Research alerts:

In other news, President Steven D. Jackson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $158,000.00. Also, President Steven D. Jackson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $882,200.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 864,692 shares of company stock worth $53,606,063. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NRC stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.58. The stock had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,109. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.81 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.73. National Research Co. has a 52-week low of $35.58 and a 52-week high of $68.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.26 million. National Research had a return on equity of 124.11% and a net margin of 24.59%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.08%.

About National Research

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.