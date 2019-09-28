Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) PT Raised to $45.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price objective increased by Piper Jaffray Companies from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NTRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Natera from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Natera from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Natera currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Natera has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $36.52.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $74.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.77 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 273.92% and a negative net margin of 46.78%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Natera will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 12,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $416,368.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 43,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $1,274,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 434,921 shares of company stock worth $13,757,857 in the last three months. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth about $83,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 575.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth about $129,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 827.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth about $242,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

