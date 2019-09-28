Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives $34.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.17.

NTRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.42. 28,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,477. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.97. Natera has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $36.52.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $74.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.77 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 46.78% and a negative return on equity of 273.92%. Natera’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Natera will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 9,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $330,970.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,955.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 98,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $3,266,868.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 434,921 shares of company stock worth $13,757,857. 9.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,604,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,567,000 after acquiring an additional 832,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,842,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,977 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,310,000 after acquiring an additional 869,420 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,262,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,408,000 after acquiring an additional 36,939 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

