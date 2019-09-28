Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) vs. Global Brokerage (NASDAQ:GLBR) Head to Head Comparison

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) and Global Brokerage (OTCMKTS:GLBR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Brokerage has a beta of 3.95, meaning that its share price is 295% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nasdaq and Global Brokerage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nasdaq $4.28 billion 3.85 $458.00 million $4.84 20.68 Global Brokerage $284.06 million 0.00 $70.64 million N/A N/A

Nasdaq has higher revenue and earnings than Global Brokerage.

Dividends

Nasdaq pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Global Brokerage does not pay a dividend. Nasdaq pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nasdaq has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Nasdaq and Global Brokerage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nasdaq 12.86% 14.68% 5.48% Global Brokerage N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Nasdaq and Global Brokerage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nasdaq 1 1 7 0 2.67 Global Brokerage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nasdaq presently has a consensus target price of $104.44, indicating a potential upside of 4.36%. Given Nasdaq’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nasdaq is more favorable than Global Brokerage.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.2% of Nasdaq shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Nasdaq shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Global Brokerage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nasdaq beats Global Brokerage on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc. provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services. This segment operates various exchanges and other marketplace facilities across various asset classes; and provides broker, clearing, settlement, and central depository services. Its Corporate Services segment offers capital market and governance solutions; and liquidity solutions for private companies and private funds. This segment also operates various listing platforms, which offer capital raising solutions for private and public companies. The company's Information Services segment sells and distributes historical and real-time quote and trade information to sell-side, the buy-side, retail online brokers, proprietary trading shops, other venues, Internet portals, and data distributors; and develops and licenses Nasdaq branded indexes, associated derivatives, and financial products, as well as provides custom calculation services. This segment also offers content and analytics for asset managers, investment consultants, and asset owners. Its Market Technology segment provides solutions for trading, clearing, settlement, surveillance, depository, and information dissemination to markets. It also provides broker services through SMARTS, a managed service designed for brokers and other market participants; and TradeGuard, a suite of products for risk management. The company was formerly known as The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. and changed its name to Nasdaq, Inc. in September 2015. Nasdaq, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Global Brokerage Company Profile

Global brokerage, Inc., formerly FXCM Inc. (FXCM), is engaged in providing online foreign exchange (FX) trading, contract for difference (CFD) trading, spread betting and related services. The Company owns over 50% of FXCM Group, LLC (FXCM Group). FXCM Group is a holding company of Forex Capital Markets LLC, (FXCM US), Forex Capital Markets Limited, inclusive of all EU branches (FXCM UK), FXCM Australia Pty. Limited, (FXCM AU). The Company focuses on providing global traders with access to market by offering trading tools, hiring trading educators. In addition, FXCM offers educational courses on FX trading and provides trading tools data and resources. FXCM Pro provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, as well as providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services through FXCM Prime.

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.