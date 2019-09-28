Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the August 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 725,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $145,973.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lars Ottersgard sold 4,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $481,919.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,801 shares of company stock worth $1,158,532. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,042 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 102,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.08. The company had a trading volume of 643,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,103. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.64. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $75.49 and a twelve month high of $105.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.65.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 38.84%.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.30.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

