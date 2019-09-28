Mutual Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $497,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 50,589 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHC stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.16. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $35.93.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

