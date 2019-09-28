Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 13,785 SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3,065.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 40.9% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EDIV opened at $29.78 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $27.82 and a 52 week high of $33.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.47.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.5948 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.