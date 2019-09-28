Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 291 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 6.0% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,200,000 after buying an additional 16,076 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 7.2% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 330,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,795,000 after buying an additional 22,202 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 142.9% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 9.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $387,274.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,095.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Smith sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.84, for a total transaction of $1,463,644.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,060.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,202 shares of company stock valued at $6,878,359 in the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.89.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $156.80 on Friday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a one year low of $119.00 and a one year high of $171.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.16.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.88%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

