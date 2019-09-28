Mutual Advisors LLC Invests $586,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 134.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after acquiring an additional 98,715 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,524,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 513,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,541,000 after acquiring an additional 91,746 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,095,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,639,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

SPYD stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.86 and a 200-day moving average of $37.64. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $39.06.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.4477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.